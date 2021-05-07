Pearson produced an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Pearson set up Brock Boeser for an insurance tally at 15:35 of the third period. The 28-year-old Pearson hasn't been much of a playmaker this season -- he has only 10 goals and six assists in 44 contests despite often working in a top-six role. The winger has added 96 shots on net, 51 hits and 26 PIM this year.