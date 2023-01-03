Pearson (hand) may be able to travel with the Canucks during the team's upcoming five-game road trip, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports.
Pearson, who has been out since Nov. 9, was initially given a 4-6 week timeline to return from hand surgery. It is unclear at this time if he will be ready to return this weekend. Pearson has five points in 14 appearances this season.
