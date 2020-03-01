Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Nets goal in loss
Pearson registered a goal in Saturday's loss to Toronto.
Pearson has four points in his last nine outings -- all of which are goals. His offensive production has taken a dip after going on a run of 33 points in as many games. He's up to 19 goals and 43 points through 64 contests. He's one point shy of tying his career high.
More News
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Strikes quickly Saturday•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Posts one of each in win•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Goal and assist in win•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Converts empty-net goal•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Notches two assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.