Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Nets goal in loss

Pearson registered a goal in Saturday's loss to Toronto.

Pearson has four points in his last nine outings -- all of which are goals. His offensive production has taken a dip after going on a run of 33 points in as many games. He's up to 19 goals and 43 points through 64 contests. He's one point shy of tying his career high.

