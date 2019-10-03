Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Not shy to shoot

Pearson scored a goal and fired a team-high 11 shots on goal in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

Pearson, albeit in a losing effort, wasted no time scoring his first goal of the 2019-20 season. The 27-year-old is coming off a campaign last year where he suited up for three different teams and is definitely looking to hit his stride in Vancouver and find more consistency in his game. His performance Wednesday most certainly helped him in his quest to prove he deserves to remain in the Canucks' top six.