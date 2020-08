Pearson posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Pearson was a key factor in the Canucks' three-goal third period, setting up Troy Stecher's game-winner as well as Bo Horvat's insurance marker. Through five postseason games, Pearson has two goals and three assists to go with a plus-1 rating and 10 hits.