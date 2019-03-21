Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Notches trio of points

Pearson scored twice on four shots and added a helper in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

The Canucks' top line of Pearson, Loui Eriksson, and Bo Horvat was the driving force in the win, combining for 10 points. The three-point game doubled Pearson's point total since he joined Vancouver in a trade with Pittsburgh, and it gives him 13 goals and eight assists in 72 games for the year. He likely won't have time to match the 40 points he had for the Kings last season, as it's been a year filled with changes and challenges for the winger.