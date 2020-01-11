Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Notches two assists in win
Pearson posted two assists during a 6-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday.
Over his last half dozen games, Pearson has finished with two or more points three times. The 27-year-old is making the most of his first full season in Vancouver, with Pearson needing only 12 more points to set a new career high. Along with 33 points, Pearson has recorded 62 hits and 26 shot blocks in 2019-20.
