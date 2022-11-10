Pearson (undisclosed) was put on the injured reserve list by Vancouver on Thursday.
Pearson left Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Montreal because of the injury. He has a goal and five points in 14 games in 2022-23. With Pearson unavailable, we might see Vasili Podkolzin get an opportunity to serve in a top-six role.
