Pearson scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

Pearson got his first goal of the season on a Nils Hoglander feed in the second period. In the third, Pearson earned the secondary assist on a Quinn Hughes tally. The two-point effort snapped a six-game drought for Pearson. A slow start to the year has seen the 28-year-old earn four points, 14 shots on net and 14 PIM. He'll continue to hold down a top-six role in the near term, but Tyler Motte or Jake Virtanen could challenge for Pearson's role eventually.