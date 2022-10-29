Pearson scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Pearson, a former Penguin, opened the scoring at 13:52 of the first period. The 30-year-old winger has struggled to begin the season, with his slump seeing him dropped into a bottom-six role. His goal Friday was his first of the year to go with four assists, nine shots on net, 10 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-2 rating through nine contests. Pearson usually hovers around a point every other game, so he's in line with his established pace and shouldn't be expected to do much more.