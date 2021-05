Pearson (personal) will not play in Wednesday's regular-season finale versus the Flames, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Pearson will finish the 2020-21 campaign with 18 points, 110 shots on net and 54 hits in 51 appearances. His absence Wednesday is due to a family matter -- with no injury involved, he will likely be fine at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.