Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Out of lineup Monday
Pearson will not make his Vancouver debut Monday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
Pearson was acquired from Pittsburgh right at the trade deadline buzzer Monday. Vancouver hasn't announced when he'll join the team, but he could debut Wednesday in Colorado.
