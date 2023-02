Pearson (hand) was moved to the long-term injured reserve list Friday.

Pearson isn't expected to play again this season after undergoing a second hand surgery Jan. 11. Pearson is in the second campaign of a three-year, $9.75 million contract, so placing him on the long-term injured reserve list will provide the Canucks with some additional cap flexibility. The 30-year-old, who last played Nov. 9, has a goal and five points in 14 contests while averaging 13:30 of ice time in 2022-23.