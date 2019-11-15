Play

Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Plucks apple

Pearson managed an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Pearson has four points in his last two games, directly following a five-game drought. Overall, the winger is up to 10 points in 20 contests, with 27 hits and 61 shots on goal to round out his season stat line.

More News
Our Latest Stories