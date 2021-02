Pearson scored a goal on a team-leading five shots to go with two hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to Toronto.

Pearson found the net for the second straight game when he jammed home a loose puck 6:24 into the first period. The 28-year-old has collected at least one point in four of his last five games and in five of the past seven. Pearson has also recorded five-plus shots four times during that stretch, a good indicator that he can stay productive. He's a viable pickup in most leagues.