Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Posts one of each in win

Pearson scored an empty-net goal and dished a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Pearson has racked up three goals and five assists in his last seven games. The 27-year-old is cruising at 39 points (15 markers, 24 helpers) through 51 games. He's added 127 shots on goal, 67 hits and 22 PIM. A role in the Canucks' potent top six has made Pearson a big asset for fantasy owners.