Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Pots goal Saturday
Pearson scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.
Pearson's second-period tally would stand as the game-winner, his third such goal this year. The 27-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 42 points and 145 shots through 61 outings. He needs just two more points to match his career-high of 44 from 2016-17.
