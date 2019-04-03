Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Powers offense with two goals

Pearson scored twice on seven shots, and went a plus-2 with two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Pearson has lit the lamp six times in his last 10 games, adding 27 shots on goal in that span. He has eight points in 17 games with the Canucks this year, and his season totals stand at 15 tallies and eight helpers across 78 appearances. Pearson also has a career-high 127 hits this year.