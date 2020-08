Pearson notched a goal, an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild in Game 4.

Pearson scored his second goal of the series in the first period. He later set up Bo Horvat's equalizer in the third, which forced overtime. Pearson ended the four-game series with three points, eight hits and five shots on goal. Expect the winger to continue playing alongside Horvat during the Canucks' playoff run.