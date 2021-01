Pearson recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Pearson set up both of his linemates, finding Bo Horvat in the first period and Nils Hoglander in the second as the trio combined for five points. The 28-year-old Pearson had a career-best 45 points last season and should find similar success while operating in the Canucks' lethal top-six.