Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Registers power-play helper

Pearson collected a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Pearson's helper came as Adam Gaudette was able to score with less than two seconds remaining in the second period. Pearson has been strong with five points in his last three games, including exactly one assist in each of those contests. For the year, the 27-year-old has 11 points, 62 shots on goal and 27 hits through 21 games.