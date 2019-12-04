Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Remains hot with goal
Pearson tallied a goal, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Pearson put the Canucks ahead 2-0 with his goal at 4:28 of the first period on a pass from Chris Tanev. Pearson has four goals and three assists in his last seven games, aided by a four-point effort Saturday against the Oilers. The 27-year-old winger now has 18 points and 78 shots through 29 games.
More News
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Career performance Saturday•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Seals win with empty-net SHG•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Registers power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Plucks apple•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Three-point effort ends dry spell•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Leads team in shots•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.