Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Remains hot with goal

Pearson tallied a goal, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Pearson put the Canucks ahead 2-0 with his goal at 4:28 of the first period on a pass from Chris Tanev. Pearson has four goals and three assists in his last seven games, aided by a four-point effort Saturday against the Oilers. The 27-year-old winger now has 18 points and 78 shots through 29 games.