Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Scores second point as a Canuck
Pearson collected his first assist for Vancouver during Wednesday's win over the Rangers.
Pearson has struggled mightily this season, having only 17 points to his name. He's getting more ice time in Vancouver (15 minutes per game) than he did in Pittsburgh (13:12) and Los Angeles (13:27). It was just his second point in seven games as a member of the Canucks, but perhaps as he gets more comfortable with his newest team, he can start producing at the level we know he's capable of.
