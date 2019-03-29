Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Scores shootout winner

Pearson scored the shootout winner over Los Angeles Thursday.

The tally was extra sweet for Pearson, scoring the deciding goal over his former Kings. Pearson is playing on a line with Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson, giving him a chance to rebound from his earlier struggles in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. He's played 18:49 and 21:11 worth of ice time in the past two contests respectively, and has rewarded the Canucks with four goals and a pair of assists over his past nine contests. We could see him return to his 40-point form in 2019-20.

