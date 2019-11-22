Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Seals win with empty-net SHG

Pearson scored a short-handed, empty-net goal and fired three shots on goal in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Pearson took a turn on Vancouver's first line Thursday and sealed the win with 2:02 left in the third period. It was the third goal of the year for Pearson, who has 12 points in 23 games. He's best left on the waiver wire, even with the apparent promotion to the top line.