Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Second straight three-point game

Pearson scored a goal, added a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Pearson has a three-point effort on each side of the new year. He's at 30 points (12 goals, 18 helpers), 103 shots on goal and 54 hits in 41 games this season. With the big game Thursday, the 27-year-old reached 200 points in his 429th career game.