Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Second straight three-point game
Pearson scored a goal, added a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Pearson has a three-point effort on each side of the new year. He's at 30 points (12 goals, 18 helpers), 103 shots on goal and 54 hits in 41 games this season. With the big game Thursday, the 27-year-old reached 200 points in his 429th career game.
More News
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Explodes for three points•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Tickles twine with man advantage•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Churns out assist Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Remains hot with goal•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Career performance Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.