Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Sets new career high
Pearson has 21 goals and 45 points in 69 games this season.
Pearson's 45 points is a new career high, slightly edging out the 44 points he scored during the 2016-17 campaign. He's also averaging a career-high 16:31 of ice time per game and 12.8 shooting percentage ties his career best. The 6-foot-1 winger has a shot at his first 25-goal campaign if the NHL finishes the 2019-20 regular season.
