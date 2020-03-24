Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Sets new career high

Pearson has 21 goals and 45 points in 69 games this season.

Pearson's 45 points is a new career high, slightly edging out the 44 points he scored during the 2016-17 campaign. He's also averaging a career-high 16:31 of ice time per game and 12.8 shooting percentage ties his career best. The 6-foot-1 winger has a shot at his first 25-goal campaign if the NHL finishes the 2019-20 regular season.