Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Slings helper

Pearson notched an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 7-2 win over the Panthers.

Pearson had the secondary assist on Jake Virtanen's tally, which ultimately was the game-winner. The helper snapped a six-game point drought for Pearson, who has been inconsistent with five points in 11 contests this year. He'll need to produce more frequently to maintain his top-six role and power-play time.