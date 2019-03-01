Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Snipes first as Canuck
Pearson scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Pearson was recently acquired by Vancouver, and Thursday saw the 26-year-old put home his first goal in a Canuck uniform. He now has 16 points in 63 games this season, splitting time between LA, Pittsburgh, and now Vancouver.
