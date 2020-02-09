Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Strikes quickly Saturday
Pearson tallied a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.
Pearson needed only 34 seconds to get the Canucks on the board, but they tallied just once more over the rest of the game. The goal snapped a four-game drought for Pearson, who has 16 markers, 40 points, 135 shots and 73 hits in 56 contests. This is the third time the winger has reached the 40-point threshold.
More News
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Posts one of each in win•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Goal and assist in win•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Converts empty-net goal•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Notches two assists in win•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Second straight three-point game•
-
Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Explodes for three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.