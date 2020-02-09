Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Strikes quickly Saturday

Pearson tallied a goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Pearson needed only 34 seconds to get the Canucks on the board, but they tallied just once more over the rest of the game. The goal snapped a four-game drought for Pearson, who has 16 markers, 40 points, 135 shots and 73 hits in 56 contests. This is the third time the winger has reached the 40-point threshold.