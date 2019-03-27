Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Tallies in loss

Pearson scored his 14th goal of the season on four shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Pearson is up to 22 points in 75 games this season, a down year for the winger that hadn't posted less than 36 points since 2014-15. He's fired 110 shots on goal and added 120 hits, but the lack of scoring has limited his fantasy appeal.