Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Tallies in loss
Pearson scored his 14th goal of the season on four shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
Pearson is up to 22 points in 75 games this season, a down year for the winger that hadn't posted less than 36 points since 2014-15. He's fired 110 shots on goal and added 120 hits, but the lack of scoring has limited his fantasy appeal.
