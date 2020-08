Pearson scored a power-play goal and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues in Game 2.

Pearson notched the Canucks' second goal of the contest, coming in the second period. The winger has been strong on offense lately, with two goals and three helpers in his last three games. Friday's marker was the first of Pearson's six points in the postseason to come with a man advantage.