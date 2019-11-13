Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Three-point effort ends dry spell

Pearson scored twice and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Pearson opened the scoring on the power play and wrapped it up with an empty-net goal. He also dished a helper on Adam Gaudette's power-play tally in the third period. The three-point effort brings Pearson to nine points in 19 games. He had been held off the scoresheet in his previous five outings, and he had gone 14 games without lighting the lamp.