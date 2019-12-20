Play

Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Tickles twine with man advantage

Pearson scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished four hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Pearson's tally at 7:08 of the first period stretched the Canucks' lead to 2-0 at the time. Pearson hasn't been immune to the team's struggles in December -- he has two goals and three assists in nine games this month. He's at 22 points, 95 shots on goal and 49 hits through 36 contests overall.

