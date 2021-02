Pearson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Pearson redirected a Quinn Hughes shot through Jacob Markstrom's five-hole just as a Flames penalty expired early in the first period. The goal snapped a four-game point drought for Pearson. The winger is up to five tallies, nine points, 44 shots on net, 22 PIM and 28 hits through 19 appearances this year.