Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Two points in losing effort
Pearson scored a power-play goal and added an assist on the man advantage as well in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Pearson's two-point night gives him four points over his past two contests and 26 for the year, in 79 games. He also finished with the second highest TOI among Canucks forwards (18:10), trailing only Bo Horvat.
