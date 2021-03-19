Pearson will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.
With Pearson facing an extended absence, new addition Jimmy Vesey could be tasked with taking on an expanded role for the foreseeable future. Look for Pearson, who's picked up 11 points in 33 games this campaign, to be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.
