Pearson (upper body) won't play Friday's season finale in Edmonton, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Pearson will miss his 10th game in a row, finishing the season with 14 goals, 34 points, 159 shots and 84 hits across 16:03 of average ice time in 68 contests. At this point, there's no reason to believe his injury will impact his availability for training camp in September.