Blueger notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Blueger remained on the third line Thursday even with the return of Pius Suter (lower body). Those two forwards are likely to become interchangeable between the third and fourth lines. Blueger has done well with three points over his last five contests. For the season, he has five points, 22 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 16 appearances.