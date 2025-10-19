Blueger (undisclosed) sustained an injury late in Sunday's 4-3 win over Washington, according to Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.

Blueger's status for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh is unclear. Vancouver played without Brock Boeser (personal) against the Capitals on Sunday, while Filip Chytil (upper body) and Jonathan Lekkerimaki (undisclosed) exited the team's win early. The Canucks may need to recall some reinforcements from AHL Abbotsford.