Blueger scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Blueger scored for the first time since Dec. 28, a span of 40 contests in which he had a solid 13 assists. The 29-year-old has remained a steady presence in the lineup as a defensive center. Blueger has 27 points (three shorthanded) with 93 shots on goal, 90 hits, 42 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 63 appearances this season.