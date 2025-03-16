Blueger produced a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Blueger had been limited to two goals over his previous 30 games, with both tallies coming in the last five contests. The center got back in the assist column by helping out on goals by Tyler Myers and Nils Aman in this game. Blueger remains firmly in a fourth-line role, but he's delivered 21 points, 73 shots on net, 85 hits, 37 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 66 appearances. He's now reached the 20-point mark five times over seven NHL campaigns.