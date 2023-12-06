Blueger provided an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.
Blueger helped out on a Dakota Joshua tally in the first period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Blueger, who has taken over as the third-line center with Pius Suter (lower body) on injured reserve. Blueger has three points, 20 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating over 12 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.
