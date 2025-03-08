Blueger scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Blueger failed to record a point in January and February, but he's now scored in consecutive contests. He provided some an insurance with an empty-netter Friday. The Canucks' lack of deadline-day moves, especially at center, will keep Blueger locked into a fourth-line role for now. He's at seven tallies, 19 points, 69 shots on net, 80 hits and a minus-6 rating through 62 appearances this season.