Blueger scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Blueger scored for the first time in nearly a month -- his previous goal was Oct. 17 versus the Panthers. While he hasn't been finishing very well, the Latvian forward has earned three helpers over his last six outings. For the season, he's at three goals, six assists, 19 shots on net, 25 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances. Blueger continues to offer steady depth scoring from the third line, and he's on pace to top the 30-point mark for the first time in his career if he can stay healthy.
