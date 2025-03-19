Blueger picked up an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Blueger's helper was the 100th of his career, a milestone he reached in his 404th game. The 30-year-old has two goals and three helpers over his last eight outings, and he's seeing a larger role on the third line in the absence of Filip Chytil (concussion). Blueger is up to 22 points, 75 shots on net, 88 hits, 38 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 68 appearances. That's behind the pace of his 28-point regular season from 2023-24, but Blueger remains a key depth forward for the Canucks.