Blueger logged a shorthanded assist and seven shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Blueger set up Sam Lafferty's buzzer-beating goal in the second period. The helper was Blueger's first point in five games with the Canucks since he returned from an ankle injury. The 29-year-old defensive forward has added 13 shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating while logging an average of 14:55 of ice time per contest in a bottom-six role.