Blueger (bruise) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's matchup with Edmonton, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

If Blueger can't play, the Canucks would likely have to make an emergency recall right before puck drop after having previously sent Vasily Podkolzin to the minors, leaving themselves without a spare forward on the 23-man roster. Splitting his time between Pittsburgh and Vegas last season, the 29-year-old center registered four goals, 12 assists and 85 shots in 63 contests. While Blueger should be capable of getting back over the 20-point threshold this season, he has never managed 30 points in his career.