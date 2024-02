Blueger posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Blueger has just two assists over his last 13 games after beginning 2024 with eight helpers in 10 outings. The 29-year-old remains locked in as the third-line center, though he's clearly missing Dakota Joshua (upper body). Blueger is up to 23 points, 68 shots on net, 61 hits, 32 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 45 appearances this season.