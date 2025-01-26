Blueger's point drought extended to 13 games in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Blueger was excellent as a depth scorer earlier in the season, but his offense has pretty much dried up since the holiday break. The 30-year-old is still seeing decent ice time in a bottom-six role, but the Canucks have their full complement of centers available, so Blueger's ceiling has been capped on the fourth line. He has 17 points, 53 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-11 rating over 48 appearances. If a trade involving J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson materializes, Blueger may take on increased responsibilities once again.